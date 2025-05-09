‘Ready to sacrifice myself, go to Pakistan as suicide bomber’: Karnataka minister Zameer Khan after drone attack

Asserting that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the country, Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday said that if the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi permit, he will go to Pakistan as a "suicide bomber." BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan stated that he was ready to sacrifice himself as tensions heightened between India and Pakistan.(BZ Zameer Khan/X)

"I am ready to sacrifice myself for the country. If the central government and the Prime Minister permit, I will go to Pakistan as a suicide bomber... We (Indian muslims) have nothing to do with Pakistan, we hate it," Karnataka Minister said.

Also Read: Who is Zameer Ahmed Khan, Karnataka minister who offered to turn into a suicide bomber against Pakistan?

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a review of the country's current security situation at South Block, which houses the Ministry of Defence, in the national capital, in the aftermath of the foiled large-scale drone strike by Pakistan on Thursday.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by the military top brass and senior officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

Also Read: Karnataka calls for special prayers in mosques for armed forces involved in Operation Sindoor: Report

The meeting came in the wake of Pakistan's attempted retaliation following Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Bengaluru Hindutva activist arrested for derogatory Facebook post on Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force."

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

"The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border," defence officials stated.