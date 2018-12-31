‘Who killed the probe’: Arun Jaitley’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi on Sohrabuddin verdict

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday delivered a stinging comeback to Rahul Gandhi for his recent tweet attack over the court verdict clearing 22 people, mostly Gujarat cops, who were tried for killing Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

The finance minister said the court, in his judgment acquitting 22 people, had noted that the CBI hadn’t investigated the case professionally. “More relevant than the order of the acquittal is the observation of the Judge that in the investigation, from the very beginning, Investigating Agency did not investigate the case professionally in order to find out the truth but to divert it towards certain political persons,” Jaitley said.

The CBI, which took over the probe into the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter in 2010, had filed a case against 38 people, including then Gujarat home minister (and now BJP president) Amit Shah and senior Gujarat and Rajasthan police officials. A Mumbai court had cleared Shah and other politicians of the charges earlier. Last week, a judge ruled that the CBI had failed to prove the case against the police as well.

It was this verdict that Rahul Gandhi had referenced when he took a dig at the BJP. “No one killed.... They just died,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

In a Facebook post titled ‘Who killed the Sohrabuddin Investigation’, Jaitley’s delivered a sharp rebuttal.

He said those who have recently shown a belated concern for institutional independence “should seriously introspect as to what they did to the CBI when they were in power.”

The minister recalled a 15-page letter that he had written in September 2013 to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, detailing politicisation of the investigation in the Sohrabuddin, Tulsi Prajapati, Ishrat Jahan, Rajinder Rathore and the Haren Pandya cases.

“Every word of what I have said in the letter, over the next five years, have proven to be true. This is an irrefutable evidence of what the congress did to our investigative agencies,” Jaitley said.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 12:48 IST