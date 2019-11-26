‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:54 IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy weighed in on the on the developments in Maharashtra on Tuesday and tweeted that Devendra Fadnavis was reaping what he had sowed.

In a series of tweets the former Karnataka CM while he felt sad after hearing the news that Fadnavis has resigned “I should have actually felt happy, because he was the one who made all arrangements to ensure my government was toppled. Wasn’t he the one who hosted (the dissidents)? He has harvested the bounty he has sown.”

The former CM was referring to the episode where 14 Congress and three JDS MLAs were sequestered in Mumbai for couple of months when they revolted against their parties, only to later join hands with the BJP. This action eventually led to the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state headed by Kumaraswamy.

Fadnavis resigned Tuesday afternoon, hours after the Supreme Court ordered him to face a floor test on Wednesday. He was sworn in as chief minister on Saturday.

Even as he took aim at Fadnavis, he also hit out Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the BJP.

“Popular adage ‘reap what you sow’ aptly applies to Fadnavis… (BSY will soon land himself in a similar situation). BJP which is after lust for power, has paid a heavy price,” he said in another tweet.

He also hoped that the BJP will now stop toppling governments. “Hope Maharashtra setback dawns wisdom on BJP to shed its lust for power, game of toppling government and forcing unwanted elections.”

BJP spokesperson S Prakash rubbished Kumaraswamy’s comments saying “It is the babbling of a frustrated man. What did Fadnavis have to do with his government collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. Fadnavis will be back as CM shortly in Maharashtra, whereas Kumaraswamy can never ever hope to be CM again in Karnataka.”