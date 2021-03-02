Rebel woes pose a threat to Congress in poll-bound Kerala
- Party leaders fear that dissension may heighten in the coming days-- posters and notices have started appearing at many places against probable candidates.
With seat-sharing and the candidate selection process progressing in Kerala, the problem of rebels has surfaced in the state unit of the Congress. Senior leader AV Gopinath, former legislator and Palakkad district Congress president, on Tuesday announced his decision to contest as a rebel in Palakkad constituency if he was denied a ticket for the polls. The assembly polls in the state will be held on April 6.
The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party have welcomed the sulking leader to their camps. “I have been side-lined for quite some time and party leaders never bother to consult me when they take decisions. There is a limit to humiliation. If age is a factor it should be applicable to all. It is unfair to side-line a select few,” said Gopinath announcing his decision to contest.
The CPI (M) Palakkad district committee said it will take necessary steps if he quits the party. The BJP which has a sizeable base in the district has also promised its support to him. Gopinath said he is in touch with many senior leaders of the CPI (M).
Last month senior leader and former Union minister Prof KV Thomas had threatened to walk out of the party but he was placated after the intervention of party president Sonia Gandhi. Later, he was appointed as the working president of the state unit. Party leaders fear that dissension may heighten in the coming days-- posters and notices have started appearing at many places against probable candidates.
Party leaders fear that dissension may heighten in the coming days-- posters and notices have started appearing at many places against probable candidates. Hectic efforts are on to convince Gopinath but people close to him said he has made up his mind. The Congress has reportedly promised him a key organisational position but he has declined it.
Desperately trying to grab power after a five-year hiatus, the Congress leadership has already announced that win ability will be the sole criteria and more youngsters and women will be inducted in the list of candidates. Party leader Rahul Gandhi, a member of parliament from the state, has made it clear that the selection process will carry his stamp and dividing seats on the basis of faction allegiance will not happen this time. Two prominent groups, one led by former CM Oommen Chandy and the other by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, call shots in the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
- Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notice against Manipuri talk show, served under new digital media laws, revoked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, DMK continue seat-sharing talks with allies for TN assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Plea filed in SC on eight-phase elections in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to invest $82 billion in port projects by 2035: PM Modi
- The capacity of major ports which was around 870 million tonnes per annum in 2014 has increased to around 1550 million tonnes per annum now, the Prime Minister said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand govt begins compensation process for victims of Chamoli glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress forms screening panels for TN, WB, Kerala, Puducherry assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rebel woes pose a threat to Congress in poll-bound Kerala
- Party leaders fear that dissension may heighten in the coming days-- posters and notices have started appearing at many places against probable candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On West Bengal elections in 8 phases, a plea in Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD, AAP seek action under anti-defection law against MLAs who switched sides
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police crackdown on villagers sparks pandemonium in Uttarakhand assembly
- The opposition Congress accused the government of "high handedness" against the protestors especially women while drawing parallels with British rule and calling it "General Dyer's government".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will send team to poll-bound states', says farmer leader
- “We'll send teams to poll-bound states - to West Bengal and Kerala. We will not support any party but appeal to people to vote for the candidates who can defeat BJP.", said BKU leader Balbir S Rajewal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Saudi Arabia flight resumption, Hardeep Puri shares important update
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress walks out of HP Assembly over MLAs' supension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Health minister, 2 cabinet colleagues take first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox