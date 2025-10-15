Red Cross transferring bodies of four more Gaza hostages, Israeli military says

The Red Cross on Tuesday received bodies of four more deceased Gaza hostages, and is transferring the four coffins to its custody, the Israeli military said. The mortal remains of four hostages had been released by Hamas on Monday. (REUTERS)

The Israeli authorities earlier said the Red Cross was on its way to a meeting point in southern Gaza to receive “several coffins” of deceased hostages, the Associated Press reported.

This comes after an Israeli military agency said it would halve the number of trucks with humanitarian aid being allowed into Gaza. The agency raised concerns that Hamas was returning the bodies of hostages at a slower pace than agreed under the peace plan, according to AP.

The mortal remains of four hostages had been released by Hamas on Monday, with families and supporters expressing dismay that only four of the 28 bodies had been handed over.

United States President Donald Trump also urged the return of the remaining hostages, while also warning Hamas to “disarm”.

“ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, while adding that a “big burden” had been “lifted”.

"…But the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED!” Trump said, adding that Phase 2 of the Gaza plan had started.

Trump also issued a warning to Hamas, asking the group to disarm. “If they don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently,” he said during a meeting with reporters at the White House.

“I spoke to Hamas and I said 'you're gonna disarm and they said 'yes sir, we're going to disarm',” Trump told reporters, while adding that he had conveyed his message to Hamas “through my people”.

Hamas had earlier released 20 living Israeli hostages in Gaza, while Israel freed some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of the first phase of the ceasefire plan.