‘Avoid rumours and maintain peace’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Red Fort blast

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta reacted to the car blast near the Red Fort metro station on Monday, calling the incident that killed at least eight people “extremely distressing and alarming”. Officers from various security agencies investigate the spot after a blast occurred in a car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences to the families of the people killed in the blast and said that every assistance is being ensured for those affected by the blast.

“The incident of the car explosion near the Red Fort is extremely distressing and alarming. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly. Every possible assistance is being ensured for the affected people. Teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter,” the Delhi CM wrote in Hindi on X.

The chief minister appealed to Delhi residents to avoid rumours and rely only on official information.

“I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace. Please rely only on official information issued by the police and administration,” she wrote.

At least eight people died and several were injured in a powerful explosion that tore through a car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, setting several other vehicles ablaze, officials said.

The blast, which occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station, was so intense that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard across nearby buildings.

The authorities have sounded a high alert in Delhi after the explosion. Maharashtra, Kolkata, Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh have also been put on high alert.

Union home minister Amit Shah said all possibilities are being investigated in the car blast. He visited the hospital where the injured are being treated and also visited the blast site.

This comes on a day when Jammu and Kashmir police, in coordination with other agencies, busted a terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Eight people, including three doctors, were arrested after the terror module was busted in Faridabad. Three hundred sixty kilograms of explosives and weapons were also found in a house in Dhauj village, rented by one of the doctors.