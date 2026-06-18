Red Road closure, govt staff ‘mandatory’ attendance for PM Modi's Yoga Day event trigger row in Bengal

The West Bengal government's order to close Red Road until June 21 for the International Yoga Day celebrations, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Kolkata, has triggered a fresh row in the state. PM Narendra Modi is set to lead the Yoda Day event in Kolkata on June 21. (ANI)

In another development, the State Coordination Committee of the West Bengal Government Employees challenged the West Bengal chief secretary's order asking all state government officers and employees to participate in the International Yoga Day programme on June 21. Meanwhile, the AILU challenged the prolonged closure of the iconic Red Road since June 14, contending that it was causing inconvenience to lawyers belonging to the petitioner organisation who travel to and from the high court.

While the court directed the police to ensure that suitable alternative routes remain available for members of the petitioner organisation as well as the general public to reach their workplaces and destinations while Red Road remains closed, it told the government employees' representative that the directive nowhere states that participation is mandatory.

It is a healthy move, says court Justice Amrita Sinha questioned the submission, remarking that Yoga Day event is 'a healthy move'. When the petitioners' counsel, Senior Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya argued that it was the decision of employees, the Court said, “No, you cannot remain unhealthy. Because you are serving the government, the government will never want its employees to be unhealthy,” according to a Bar and Bench report.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2026: A wellness expert shares how yoga practice can help manage corporate burnout and anxiety

Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya, representing Bengal govt, submitted that employees had only been requested to attend the event, as the state seeks to break Andhra Pradesh's record of three crore participants. He added that if any action is taken against an employee for not attending the programme, he or she would be free to approach the court again.