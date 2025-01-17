Menu Explore
Reliance industries shares surge 5% on strong Q3 profit boosted by retail growth

Reuters |
Jan 17, 2025 01:01 PM IST

Reliance Industries shares rise nearly 5%, poised for best week in six months after beating profit estimates due to strong retail performance

Shares of Reliance Industries rose nearly 5% on Friday and were set for their best week in six months, as the company beat quarterly profit estimates on a boost from its retail business, which had dragged the stock's performance in 2024.

Reliance Industries' shares increased by about 5% on Friday, setting the stage for its greatest week in six months. The company's retail division, which had hampered the stock's performance in 2024, helped it surpass quarterly earnings projections.(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Reliance Industries' shares increased by about 5% on Friday, setting the stage for its greatest week in six months. The company's retail division, which had hampered the stock's performance in 2024, helped it surpass quarterly earnings projections.(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Reliance, India's most valuable company and the second-top heavyweight stock on the benchmark Nifty 50 index, was last up 2.2% and has gained 3.4% this week.

The Nifty fell 0.9% on the day and is down 1.4% for the week.

"Reliance is back on a growth path after six months of challenges," Morgan Stanley said in a note, adding that "the risk of earnings downgrades" would unwind.

Also read: Reliance Industries' Q3 net profit rises by 7.4% to 18,540 crore

Late on Thursday, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit as festive demand boosted the retail segment, while tariff hikes and 5G consumption drove the telecom business.

At least six brokerages raised their ratings on the "buy"-rated stock after results, while four raised price targets, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Better-than-expected performance at Reliance's retail unit is likely to support the stock in the near-term, analysts at J.P.Morgan said, adding that the stock could reverse its recent decline.

Reliance shares fell about 6% in 2024, their first annual drop in a decade on worries over falling refining margins and growth worries in the retail segment.

Also read: Apple Store app launch in India is a precursor to substantial retail expansion

"We are enthused by the strong performance in the third quarter, especially in retail, where softness in this segment has been a key drag on stock performance and investor sentiment, which we believe should now reverse," Citi analysts said in a note.

