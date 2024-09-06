Remove fake content at the earliest: Governrment asks intermediaries

New Delhi In an advisory dated September 3, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology advised all intermediaries to take down illegal content at the earliest and proactively, a fortnight after the Bombay high court ordered Meta (which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) and Telegram to delete all fake information, including morphed videos and profiles, related to the NSE (National Stock Exchange) within ten hours of receiving such a complaint. NSE told the court that it had reported the deceptive posts and ads to Meta earlier. (Mint)

“[T]he Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wants to remind the intermediaries of their responsibility to take prompt action to remove any prohibited information at the earliest possible opportunity. … The intermediaries are hereby advised to complete the takedown process, wherever it has been found necessary to do so, proactively and at the earliest possible opportunity and not wait for the expiry of the time limits as prescribed in the Rules which is only an outside limit,” the MeitY advisory said, citing the Information Technology Act, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

To be sure, as per the IT Act, IT Rules 2021, and the Supreme Court’s 2015 Shreya Singhal judgment, intermediaries must take down “unlawful information” within 36 hours of receiving “actual knowledge”, that is, a court order or a notice from the “Appropriate Government”.

The July 16 Bombay HC order came after fake videos of the MD and CEO of NSE Ashishkumar Chauhan, generated using artificial intelligence, started doing the rounds on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram, both as advertisements and unpaid content. These videos were deepfakes of Chauhan that showed him asking users to join WhatsApp groups to pick stocks. In some videos, he was falsely shown as saying that NSE would reimburse investors for losses incurred. Justice RI Chagla instructed Meta, Telegram, and LINE to “act within (10) hours (and not exceeding 14 hours)” of receiving a complaint from NSE.

“The deceptive behaviour of the violators is capable of manipulating the markets and thereby resulting in unfair trade practices as well as violation of various Sebi regulations enacted from time to time,” NSE said. It said that these videos would mislead “innocent investors” who could lose their money to these “tricksters’, adversely affect the securities market ecosystem and could result in “immense financial and reputational loss” to the NSE’s “standing as the front-line market regulator”.

NSE told the court that it had reported the deceptive posts and ads to Meta which were removed but the process of was “extremely time-consuming and impracticable in the long run” as investors were likely to act on tips instantly while it took Meta and Telegram between five to fifteen days to take down the fake ads after they were reported. “In a few cases, it is more than 17 days,” NSE submitted to the court.

“[D]uring the period in which the fake videos are in circulation, there is likelihood of grave and irreparable injury as several investors may act upon the false information contained in the fake videos or in the websites, groups or channels mentioned in the advertisements containing the fake videos,” NSE said.