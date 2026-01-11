Chandigarh, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the alleged repeated disruptions of peaceful Sikh Nagar Kirtans in New Zealand were "deeply concerning" and urged the Centre to take up the matter with that country. Repeated disruptions of peaceful Sikh nagar kirtans in New Zealand deeply concerning: Sukhbir Badal

"The repeated disruptions of peaceful Sikh Nagar Kirtans in New Zealand, including the latest incident today in Tauranga, are deeply concerning," Badal said in a post on X.

Before the latest incident, last month, Badal had urged the Centre to take up the issue of "disruption" of a peaceful nagar kirtan procession in south Auckland by local protesters with the government of New Zealand.

In his post on X on Sunday, Badal said, "Nagar Kirtans are sacred religious processions that promote peace, unity, and community service. The Sikh community, which always prays for 'Sarbat Da Bhala' , has shown exemplary restraint at such sensitive moments."

"Anguished by these repeated incidents, I urge the Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to immediately take up this matter diplomatically with the New Zealand government to protect Sikh religious freedom abroad. Religious expression must be safe for all. Shiromani Akali Dal stands with our diaspora," he said.

Earlier, referring to disruption of the nagar kirtan procession in south Auckland, Badal had such intimidation threatens religious freedom and the spirit of universal brotherhood.

Badal had said nagar kirtan is a sacred and joyous religious parade of Sikhs, involving the singing of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib and promoting devotion and unity.

Earlier, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had said that the foundation of Sikhism rests on the principles of Sarbat da Bhala , brotherhood and service to humanity.

Nagar kirtan is a sacred religious tradition of Sikh faith that conveys a message of mutual harmony, love and unity in society. Opposing such religious events is a direct attack on the universal message of the Sikh Gurus, Dhami had said.

He had also stated that the Sikh community, spread across various countries around the world, has always lived in harmony with local populations and consistently respected the laws and cultures of the countries they reside in.

Through langar and selfless service during Sikh religious events, a message of service to humanity is conveyed, which strengthens social cohesion, he said.

After the south Auckland incident, the SGPC President had appealed to the governments of New Zealand and India to take serious note of the matter and ensure a safe and supportive environment for the Sikh community to observe their religious events in accordance with their religious rights.

