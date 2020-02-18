Delhi doesn’t have a woman in the cabinet. How do other states fare

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:47 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received criticism for not inducting any women in his council of ministers. The ministers took oath on Sunday. Do other state governments fare better in representation of women to the council of ministers?

An analysis of reports on council of ministers compiled by the election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows that the state with the highest representation of women in the council of ministers is Punjab (20%), followed by Tamil Nadu (13.8%), Andhra Pradesh (11.5%), Uttar Pradesh (11.1%), and Tripura (11.1%). Telangana, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Delhi governments had no women when the council of ministers was sworn in. These are numbers based on cabinet composition of current state governments. ADR had analysed the council of ministers at the time of the formation of the government. The data for Karnataka, Goa, Manipur, and Puducherry was taken from the websites of their respective governments.

While the share of women in governments is in itself low, looking at the absolute number of women in the council of ministers shows that the representation is largely token. While the eight governments mentioned above have no woman in the council of ministers, 13 of the 30 states and union territories with a legislature have just one. However, the share of women varies as the size of the council of ministers is larger in some states than others. For example, both the Bihar and Tripura governments have one woman in the council of ministers. However, the share in Tripura is higher because it has only nine ministers whereas Bihar has 29.

Only nine state governments have more than one woman minister, of which four -- Punjab, Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh -- have two woman ministers. Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have three women ministers whereas Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have four. Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest council of ministers among all state governments with 44 members, has five woman ministers.