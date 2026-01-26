'Great day of celebration': How Iran, US, Bangladesh, France, other countries greeted India on Republic Day

Greetings from across the world poured in as India marked the 77th Republic Day on Monday. The day Several countries, including Russia, Bangladesh, Iran, China and Japan extended wishes to India as it commemorated the adoption of the Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950. President Droupadi Murmu leaves with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa from the Rashtrapati Bhavan for Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi)

While Chinese President Xi Jinping reinforced diplomatic ties with its "good friend and partner" India, Russian diplomats extended wishes in several languages such as Oriya, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil, Assamese, Sanskrit, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.

Here's how countries greeted India:

Iran Iran's foreign ministry extended wishes to the “friendly nation” of India on the 77th Republic Day. “The Islamic Republic of #Iran extends its warmest congratulations to the friendly nation and government of the Republic of #India on their Republic Day,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Iran, which has been witnessing widespread protests for nearly a month now, said that its government was determined to promote bilateral cooperation with India.

“We are determined to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in all areas that the two countries deem beneficial to our nations based on mutual respect and our common interests,” the tweet read.

Bangladesh High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Riaz Hamidullah, extended greetings on India marking the 77th Republic Day. “Bangladesh felicitates every woman-man-child in India on 77th Republic Day,” Hamidullah wrote in several Indian languages in a post on X.

The high commissioner's wishes to India come amid a strain in ties between India and Bangladesh over ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's ongoing exile in India, and protests led by several Hindu groups outside Bangladesh missions in India seen last month.

US Newly-appointed US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, also extended wishes on Republic Day, saying he was honoured to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. “Thrilled to see the U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership,” Gor said in a tweet.

France French President Emmanuel Macron also extended greetings, sharing a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Republic Day celebrations in 2024.

"What a beautiful memory of #RepublicDay by your side in 2024! My dear friend @NarendraModi, dear Indian friends, all my best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!," Macron wrote on X.