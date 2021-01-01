e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle

Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle

A rescue team comprising forest, revenue and police officials used an earthmover to break the well and dig a small pathway to make way for the trapped animal.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, Thiruvananthapuram
The elephant which had fallen into a well.
The elephant which had fallen into a well.(HT PHOTO)
         

Rescuers managed to save a wild elephant that had fallen into a well in Anakampoil in north Kerala’s Kozhikode district after a 12-hour operation on Friday.

“Luckily there were no major injuries to the elephant which was later released into the forest. But before entering the forest it damaged the earth remover and other equipment which played vital role in saving it,” a senior forest official said.

The jumbo which fell into the well in the morning was finally rescued around 9 pm.

A rescue team comprising forest, revenue and police officials used an earthmover to break the well and dig a small pathway to make way for the trapped animal.

Forest officials had earlier suspected that elephant might have been hurt after it fell into the 50-foot well. Earlier in the day, they had said that the elephant might have to be tranquilised and shifted to a camp in case of injury.

tags
top news
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
SII’s Covishield approval: Efficacy, cost and all about Oxford vaccine
SII’s Covishield approval: Efficacy, cost and all about Oxford vaccine
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Newly-wed woman dies after car catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway
Newly-wed woman dies after car catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In