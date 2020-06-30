e-paper
Respond to China, not Opposition parties, Shiv Sena tells Modi govt

Respond to China, not Opposition parties, Shiv Sena tells Modi govt

The Shiv Sena cautioned the Centre that at a time when the Chinese are trying to build illegal structures in Ladakh, it should not be focusing on opposition parties.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh has ben festering for weeks.
A standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh has ben festering for weeks.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

The Shiv Sena took on the Narendra Modi-government and said that instead of giving a befitting reply to China for infiltration and killing Indian soldiers in Ladakh, the government is focusing on responding to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

An editorial the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress war of words is on at a time with China is building its army on the border. It added that “like the ‘coronavirus caller tune’, somebody should run a tune that ‘we have to fight China and not opposition parties’.

The Sena also took potshots at Union home minister Amit Shah and said that he should focus on combating Covid-19 and not pay attention to what the opposition parties are saying on China.

“The Chinese troops infiltrated in Galwan valley and it is carrying out unauthorised construction. Instead of giving China a befitting reply, the government is giving a strong response to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got funds from China. On this, the Congress shot back saying PM Cares got funds worth crores from Chinese companies. The Chinese are building bunkers and tents at the border and here BJP-Congress spat is on. It seems we have forgotten that we have to fight the Chinese,” the editorial said.

The Shiv Sena backed Rahul Gandhi for questioning the government on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops that left 20 Indian soldiers dead earlier this month.

“Who is indulging in politics [over the Chinese infiltration]? Rahul Gandhi’s questions are not just bubbles in the water. Perhaps, Sharad Pawar also has the same queries. If China hasn’t intruded on our land, why were the 20 soldiers martyred?” it asked.

Referring to Shah’s comments that the country will win battles against Covid-19 and against China under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Sena said, “We wish Mr. Shah the best. He should focus on the two battles. The government should not focus on the opposition party. There is no need to be rattled by questions raised by the opposition party.”

It added that there is no need to debate what happened in 1962 and said that we should “forget the past” and tackle the “fresh crisis”. it added, “Whether it was Nehru or Modi, China will never change.”

