Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday briefed the Congress high command about the successful conduct of Telangana Rising Global Summit at the Bharat Future City on the outskirts of Hyderabad on December 8 and 9. Revanth Reddy briefs Cong top brass on Rising T’gana Summit

According to an official statement, the chief minister met Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi and explained to them about the two-day summit and its outcome.

He also met All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and presented him with a copy of the Telangana Rising Vision Document-2047. “Kharge was all praise for the chief minister for unveiling the document, which he said, effectively captures the future road map of the state,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy interacted with all the top leaders of the Congress at the residence of Rajya Sabha member and senior leader Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. The senior leaders appreciated the large volume of investment agreements secured for the state during the summit.

The chief Minister was accompanied by Minister Vivek Venkataswamy; MPs Suresh Shetkar, Mandadi Anil Kumar, Porika Balaram Naik, Dr. Mallu Ravi, Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy, and Gaddam Vamshikrishna, the statement added.