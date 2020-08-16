RJD, Cong finalise seat-sharing deal, Manjhi’s HAM not happy

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:35 IST

PATNA

Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is expected to contest 152 seats and the Congress 91 seats when elections to the 243-member state assembly take place, according to the seat-sharing formula being worked out by the so-called Grand Alliance (GA), leaders of the two parties said.

The RJD, from its quota, would allot some to the smaller parties in the alliance, the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahni and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, a senior leader of the alliance said, requesting anonymity.

The Congress would have to accommodate the rest of the allies such as the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Communist Party of India (CPI) from its quota of 91 seats.

“Seat arrangement talks are in final stages and a formal announcement would be made in August last week when we will get a fair idea whether elections in Bihar would be held or not. There is no point in announcing a seat deal so early,” the senior alliance leader cited above said, referring to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic

In the 2015 assembly elections, when the Janata Dal (United) was part of the alliance, the JD (U) contested 110 seats, the same as RJD. The Congress contested about 40 seats.

RLSP and HAM were part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which lost the polls. In the alliance, the RJD emerged as the largest party with 81 seats, JD (U) got 70 and the Congress 27, enabling the coalition to come to power.

As JD (U)’s Nitish Kumar was the face of the alliance, he became chief minister; on July 26, 2017, Kumar left the alliance to form a government with the BJP.

In the new format, the RJD is expected to leave 30 from its quota for VIP. The RJD is also keen that CPI-ML Liberation should be a part of the alliance, and would offer some seats to the party from its quota. “We will submit our list of seats to RJD by next week. We are keen on an alliance...but it should be on respectable terms,” said Kunal,state secretary of the CPI-ML Liberation, who uses only his first name.

The Congress is expected to contest 42 seats and offer the remaining 49 to RLSP, HAM and CPI, party leaders said.

State president of the RJD Jagdanand Singh refused to comment on the seat-sharing formula, insisting that the RJD, being the biggest partner in the opposition alliance, was preparing to contest all 243 seats.

“The seat sharing will be done at the right time. We as a senior partner have the responsibility to help our allies in seats they would contest and we are doing that,” he said.

Bihar Congress spokesperson Harku Jha said the seat-sharing talks were “progressing positively”. RLSP’s senior leader Rajesh Yadav said the seat-sharing arrangements would be formalized soon.

Among the alliance partners, only HAM appears to be unhappy.

HAM national spokesperson Danish Rizwan said, “The RJD’s arrogant attitude towards smaller allies will prove costly for the alliance. There has been no headway in seat talks and our party chief will take a call on our future course of action by August 22.” HAM has been threatening to leave the alliance since June and join the NDA.

BJP state general secretary Devesh Kumar said, “The Grand Alliance is a grand opportunistic alliance devoid of any ideology and model of governance. The seat sharing in the GA is on theoretical terms. It will be seen whether the alliance sticks {together} or not.”

JD(U) spokesperson and state minister Neeraj Kumar said the seat-sharing talks were being led by second-rung leaders in the alliance. “The RJD-led coalition is remote controlled from Ranchi by jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad and allies have to meet him there with the court’s permission for final talks. Only then would the picture be clear,” he said.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four cases related to the so-called fodder scam and is serving 14 years of imprisonment.

D M Diwakar, a social scientist and former director of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies in Patna, said the RJD has an upper hand in seat-sharing talks as it seeks to reap the gains from its aggressive posturing on the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in Bihar and the hardships faced by migrant workers who returned home during the lockdown.

“It is evident the allies are aware of the changing ground realities and are now more receptive toward RJD, which has a leadership role in seat-sharing,” he said.