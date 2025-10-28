RJD vs RJD and BJP's ‘nalayak’ dig over INDIA bloc's 'Jan Nayak' title for Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav

Congress's reference to its leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Jan Nayak' seems to be the latest its flashpoint with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has slammed the mention, a title historically associated with socialist icon and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, saying the leader as well as his INDIA bloc colleague Tejashwi Yadav are not even ‘layak’ (capable). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times) Congress on Monday shared a post featuring Rahul Gandhi on its X handle, captioning it "Jan Nayak" or people's leader.

Not just did Congress's shoutout to Rahul Gandhi invite BJP's barb, the Jan Nayak reference seems to have even led to a disagreement within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) whose Tejashwi Yadav - also the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc or Mahagathbandhan alliance - was seen in posters with a similar title - 'Bihar ka nayak'. ‘Jan Nayak’ row in Bihar Taking strong objection to the Jan Nayak reference for both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, BJP leader Ajay Alok said neither of them are even “layak” (capable) and are nalayak (worthless) instead. "... Both of them (Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav) are neither 'layak' nor 'jan-nayak', they are just 'naa-layak'... Rahul Gandhi is the 'jan-nayak' of naxals, anti-Indians, Pakistanis...," BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok said, speaking to ANI news agency.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that such titles are "earned through people's work, not through the drums of the court". "We also gave the title of Loknayak to a leader, Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, under whose leadership we worked. This title is earned through work, not through the Darbaris of the court," ANI quoted Ravi Shankar Prasad as saying. Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Monday that the title of "Jan Nayak" cannot be self-assumed but must be bestowed by the people. RJD vs RJD over Tejashwi as Jan Nayak Tejashwi Yadav's posters featuring the title ‘Bihar ka nayak’ has also sparked objections in the RJD itself, with its Muslim Face Abdul Bari Siddiqui suggesting that it is still a long way to go for the Bihar leader of opposition and former deputy chief minister to become a people's leader. "It will take Tejashwi time to become Jan Nayak," said RJD national general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, speaking to a news agency.

HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi had also said that if Tejashwi Yadav too is being referred to as "Jan Nayak," it would demean the legacy of the title once associated with the revered socialist leader Karpoori Thakur. "I was told people referred to Tejashwi Yadav as 'Jan-Nayak'. Then, this is an insult to the word 'Jan Nayak'. Karpoori Thakur ji was called 'Jan Nayak'. What has Tejaswi done in the state?" ANI quoted Manjhi. Tejashwi Yadav's own brother - Tej Pratap - said on October 25 that his elder sibling cannot be a 'jan nayak' because his power and influence do not come from the public. "They come because of our father. The day he truly becomes a jan nayak, we will be the first to call him one," Tej Pratap, Janshakti Janata Dal chief and candidate from Mahua assembly constituency, was heard saying in a video shared by PTI.