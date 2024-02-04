Roads, medical colleges and more in Modi’s 11,600 cr infra push for Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of infrastructure projects worth Rs.11,600 crore in Assam in his first public meeting in Guwahati ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of infrastructure projects in Assam on Sunday (Twitter Photo)

The list of projects includes new roads, widening of existing roads, new medical college, upgradation of stadiums and an access corridor at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, one of the most popular and sacred sites among Hindus.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“This is the first time in the state’s history that infrastructure projects worth Rs.11,600 crore have been announced in one day,” said CM Sarma while highlighting the past projects and ongoing projects that are underway in Assam at present.

Modi inaugurated two projects involving four-lane National Highways (NHs) in Assam. One project worth Rs.1,451 crore is for the road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, and the other worth Rs.592 crore is for the road from Dolabari to Jamuguri.

Also Read: Why is PM Modi’s two-day Assam visit crucial for Northeast?

Prominent among the foundation stones laid on Sunday was the access corridor to Kamakhya Temple, which will provide all-weather pedestrian connectivity and improved facilities for pilgrims. Called Divyalok Pariyojana, the project is worth Rs.498 crore.

The PM also laid the foundation stones of a project worth Rs.3,250 crore to improve amenities and infrastructure in the existing Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and a new medical college (worth Rs.578 crore) at Karimganj in the Barak Valley region of the state.

Modi also announced Rs.832 crore for the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to be upgraded to a world-class FIFA standard football stadium and Rs.300 crore for the stadium at Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati which is also to be upgraded. Also Rs.297 crore was announced for Unity Mall Development for commercial and recreational spaces.

Additionally, the PM laid the foundation of projects worth Rs.3,444 crore under the Asom Mala 2.0 initiative, targeting the enhancement of 43 roads and the construction of 38 bridges across the state. These include the widening of the road connecting Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) at Guwahati (worth Rs.358 crore) and the upgrading of 43 roads and 38 bridges.

“The inauguration of projects worth Rs.11,000 crore, will strengthen the connectivity of Assam, northeast with other countries of South Asia. These projects will increase employment opportunities in the tourism sector,” Modi said during a public gathering at Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati.

“All these projects will increase connectivity of Assam and the rest of northeast with countries of Southeast Asia,” he added.

Hailing PM Modi’s leadership, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Today marks a golden day for Assam. Under PM Modi, Assam has witnessed unprecedented peace and prosperity. Thousand of youths, who were driven to militancy and extremism, have surrendered their arms and returned to the mainstream. We got nine bridges made over the Brahmaputra River. It could only happen under the leadership and the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The PM had arrived in Guwahati on Saturday evening. He was received by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport around 6:30pm along with him were Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others. One lakh diyas were lit at Khanapara in Guwahati to welcome Modi.

Ahead of Modi’s visit to the state, a protest by the members of the coordination committee against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) held a protest at Guwahati’s Lakhidhar Borah Khetra was held on Saturday afternoon.