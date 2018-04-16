 Rs 1,600cr sanctioned for Manipur highway improvement | india news | Hindustan Times
Rs 1,600cr sanctioned for Manipur highway improvement

The 110 km Imphal-Moreh sector of the NH 2 is the only stretch that connects Manipur’s border town with the rest of the country.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2018 18:23 IST
Schoolchildren and others walk past empty trucks parked in a row, waiting to be escorted by police to Assam to ferry supplies to Manipur, on the outskirts of Imphal.
Schoolchildren and others walk past empty trucks parked in a row, waiting to be escorted by police to Assam to ferry supplies to Manipur, on the outskirts of Imphal.(PTI File Photo)

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday announced that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,600 crore for the improvement of the National Highway (NH) 2 bordering Myanmar.

Singh said the improvement work will begin before the onset of the monsoon season.

The 110 km Imphal-Moreh sector of the NH 2 is the only stretch that connects Manipur’s border town with the rest of the country.

The highway gained significance after trade between India and Myanmar was legalised in 1995.

Officials said the mountainous NH2 has been damaged after torrential rain and earthquakes.

India has been undertaking construction and improvement of roads and bridges in the border areas of Myanmar as a part of building infrastructure under the Act East Policy.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

