5,000 crore bets placed as India face NZ in Champions Trophy final: Report

As India takes on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai, bets worth up to ₹5,000 crore have been placed on the game. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the big-ticket Champions Trophy final.(AP)

The international betting market sees India as the favourites, NDTV reported quoting sources, while also adding that many of the bookies are linked to the underworld.

The report also suggested that Dawood Ibrahim's gang 'D Company' is involved in betting on big cricket matches in Dubai. According to the report, several big bookies have been gathering in the city that has hosted all of India's fixtures during big clashes.

Delhi police’s crime branch has apprehended at least five big bookies during the ongoing Champions Trophy. The investigation brought forth the Dubai angle after the cops questioned the arrested bookies. The police also recovered several electronic devices and items used in betting.

India takes on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is taking on New Zealand in the final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. The game will be played in Dubai as the BCCI refused to send the team to the host country Pakistan.

All of India’s games have been played in the Dubai International Stadium, including a group game against Sunday’s rivals. The men in blue defended a modest total to win that game. In fact, India is the only team in the tournament that has been unbeaten so far.

After winning their group games against Bangladesh, hosts Pakistan, and the Kiwis, India went on to beat world champions Australia in the semifinals. New Zealand beat South Africa to book their trip to Dubai.

India last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England. The team lost the 2017 final to Pakistan, so this will be the third straight time that India has reached the summit clash in the tournament.