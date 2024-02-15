 RS polls: Cong turncoats Chavan and Deora, NCP's Patel among 6 candidates who file nomination | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / RS polls: Cong turncoats Chavan and Deora, NCP's Patel among 6 candidates who file nomination

RS polls: Cong turncoats Chavan and Deora, NCP's Patel among 6 candidates who file nomination

PTI |
Feb 15, 2024 03:34 PM IST

RS polls: Cong turncoats Chavan and Deora, NCP's Patel among 6 candidates who file nomination

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) All six candidates who are in the fray for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra, including Congress turncoats Ashok Chavan and Milind Deora, filed their nomination papers here on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

Elections to the six seats of the Upper House of Parliament from Maharashtra are likely to go unopposed considering the strength of the ruling allies and the opposition Congress in the assembly.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The BJP, part of the ruling 'Mahayuti' coalition in Maharashtra, has nominated former chief minister Chavan, a day after he joined the party, former MLA from Pune Medha Kulkarni, and 'kar sevak' and RSS worker Dr Ajit Gopchade, who has been associated with the party for years.

Chavan, Kulkarni and Gopchade filed their nomination papers at the Vidhan Bhavan here.

From Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Praful Patel filed his nomination.

Patel was accompanied by Ajit Pawar, party leader Sunil Tatkare and ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde.

Talking to reporters after filing the nomination, Patel said, "This (his nomination) is part of a political strategy and things will get clear in the coming days."

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Milind Deora and Congress candidate Chandrakant Handore also filed their nominations.

Deora, a former Union minister, joined the Shiv Sena only last month. While he has been a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mumbai, this will be Deora's first election for the Upper House.

Handore, a Dalit leader from the Congress, was accompanied by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders at the time of the filing of his nomination paper.

Six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra are up for grabs as the terms of the sitting MPs are expiring. The election is scheduled for February 27.

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live ,Electoral bonds case LIVE alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On