RT-PCR test must for flyers from China, five other nations, says health minister

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said RT-PCR tests - to detect Covid-19 infections - will be mandatory for passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. These are countries reporting a massive surge in Covid cases. "RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel," the health minister said.

RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 29, 2022

This comes as the government steps up surveillance amid a huge number of Covid cases in several countries, including China. On Wednesday 39 international travellers arriving in India tested positive during 6,000 random tests carried out at airports over the previous two days, official sources told PTI.

Health experts have predicted India will see a Covid surge in January. Cases are projected to rise over the next 40 days. The alert has been sounded based on the previous year's readings.

Following the surge, India has begun to maintain a close watch on the pandemic ahead of New Year celebrations. Neither the central government nor those in states and union territories have imposed restrictions so far, but they have urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Hospitals across the country conducted a mock drill this week to ensure readiness to deal with any eventuality related to Covid-19.

With only 27 per cent of the eligible adult population having taken the precaution dose, government officials have appealed to those due for it to take it.

