Rural livelihoods, indigenous breeds & IMD’s climate focused tableaux on R-Day

New Delhi: The rural development and animal husbandry department’s tableaux at the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi focused on enhancing rural folks’ livelihood opportunities. The animal husbandry department’s tableau celebrated India’s indigenous bovine breeds as ‘icons of sustainable rural growth’ (@Dept_of_AHD)

The tableau by rural development ministry displayed initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi scheme, which promises a minimum annual income of ₹1 lakh for women self-help groups, promoting economic prosperity for women.

“On the occasion of 76th Republic Day, the grand tableau of ‘Lakhpati Didi’... is making us feel a new energy and pride. This tableau not only testifies to economic prosperity but also to the growing strength and self-reliance of the sisters in our society. This is not just a tableau but the journey of every Didi who has become an inspiration of hard work, struggle, and success, and today is emerging as a symbol of new hope and faith in the entire country,” the rural development ministry posted on X.

A felicitation program was organised by the ministry for ‘Lakhpati Didis’ on January 25, where rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan referred to them as drivers of ‘developed India’. Chouhan on Sunday wrote on X: “I have full faith that this tableau, a symbol of empowerment and prosperity, will give new strength to the huge resolve of a developed India.”

The animal husbandry department’s tableau celebrated India’s indigenous bovine breeds as ‘icons of sustainable rural growth’. The department also invited livestock farmers as special guests for the Republic Day programme.

The animal husbandry department, which falls under the Panchayati Raj ministry, shared on X: “India’s indigenous bovine breeds, which are not only an integral part of our rich heritage but also the backbone of sustainable rural livelihoods. These breeds empower our rural communities, contributing to agriculture and the economy in powerful ways.”

The ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare did not display a tableau, but in a Republic Day post on X, the department emphasised that farmers are the ‘foundation of the progress and prosperity of our nation’.

Meanwhile, under the ministry of earth sciences, the Indian meteorological department (IMD) presented a tableau on the theme “modern science forecasting extreme weather conditions, saving lives and livelihoods.”

The tableau also marked 150 years of the IMD’s completion in 2025. Union minister of state (independent charge) for science & technology and earth sciences Jitendra Singh wrote on X: “Proud to witness the Republic Day tableau of the India meteorological department under the ministry of earth sciences marking the #150YearsofIMD at Kartavya Path.”