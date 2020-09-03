e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan

Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan

The Russian commitment on no arms supply to Pakistan followed an Indian request.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New delhi
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu during bilateral meeting in Moscow on Thursday.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu during bilateral meeting in Moscow on Thursday. (PTI)
         

: Russia on Thursday reiterated that it would not supply weapons to Pakistan during a meeting between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, people familiar with the developments said.

The Russian commitment on no arms supply to Pakistan followed an Indian request, they said.

“The defence minister got Russia’s assurance that it stands by India’s security interest,” they said. Russia also strongly supported the Make in India initiative aimed at self-reliance in the defence sector during the one-hour meeting that covered a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation.

“It was noted that this meeting coincides with the Indra naval exercises to be conducted by the Indian and Russian navies off the Strait of Malacca over the next two days,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Singh said the drills demonstrated the common interests of both countries in maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

“There was substantial commonality in positions with respect to challenges at the regional and international levels in the areas of peace and security, reflective of the deep trust and confidence that both sides enjoy as strategic partners,” the statement said.

Singh conveyed India’s appreciation for the steadfast support provided by Russia to address the country’s defence and security needs, it said.

General Shoigu reiterated Russia’s commitment to engage actively with India on the Make in India programme, including substantial participation in the forthcoming Aero India-2021. The show will be staged at the Yelahanka air base outside Bengaluru from February 3 to 7 with all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

tags
top news
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In