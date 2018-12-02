Sabarimala row: BJP leaders held at base camp, central team meets governor

Sabarimala again saw tension on Sunday after police arrested Bharatiya Janata Party state secretary B Gopalakrishnan and several party workers for flouting prohibitory orders at a base camp even as a four-member party central team arrived in the state to study the temple issue.

When Gopalakrishnan and the workers reached Nilakkal, the police insisted that they should give a written undertaking that they will return in 6 hours but they refused. As they squatted on the road and began chanting hymns, they were arrested.

With the BJP deciding to intensify its struggle on Sabarimala, the team led by general secretary Saroj Pandey met governor P Sathasivam and submitted a memorandum seeking lifting of prohibitory orders in the shrine area and release of its state general secretary K Surendran who is still behind bars after his arrest for violating prohibitory orders.

The team, which will also meet Surendran and other party leaders, will submit its report to president Amit Shah who is expected to come to Kerala after the counting of votes for five state assembly elections on December 11, said party sources.

The BJP’s central leadership is reportedly not happy with the state unit for failing to tap the emotional issue fully. The state has been on the boil since the September 28 Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to worship at the ancient hilltop temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

Sensing a good opportunity to break the state’s bipoplar politics, the saffron party jumped on the bandwagon, leading the devotees’ agitation against the verdict, saying the court can’t dictate terms for believers.

“We will intensify our agitation. Party general secretary A N Radhakrishnan will start his fast before the secretariat on Monday. By keeping Surendran in jail for more than two weeks, the CM has exposed his Stalinist face again,” said party president P S Sreedharan Pillai refuting reports that the party has mellowed its stance on Sabarimala.

During his visit to the state in October, Shah had pledged support to the Sabarimala agitation and criticized the court for “delivering verdicts which are not feasible and workable on the ground.” He had also announced his decision to trek to the temple during the 64-day annual pilgrimage season which began on Nov 17.

The Congress, which also opposed the verdict, blamed the state government for not filing review petition against it.

To check the BJP the ruling Left Democratic Front has also announced a series of programmes including a women wall on Jan 1 from one end to another of the state. Addressing a meeting of socio-cultural organizations on Saturday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said nobody can take the progressive state to dark ages.

“Great Wall of Kerala, to prevent the state from sliding back into medieval madness, going to be raised by one million women from one end of Kerala to other on New Year day. It will be a very, very happy New Year,” tweeted state finance minister Thomas Issac.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala however criticized the proposed government move at the expense of the tax payers. “This will polarize the state in the name of castes. The CM should see it is not a state-sponsored programme,” he said.

The state assembly has also been disrupted for last three consecutive days over the Sabarimala issue.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 18:16 IST