Sanjay Jain offered to arrange meet with Vasundhara Raje: MLA

Sanjay Jain offered to arrange meet with Vasundhara Raje: MLA

"Jain approached me around eight months back and wanted me to meet Raje in Delhi but I denied," Gudha said.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 06:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje addresses the 'Rajasthan Jan Samvad' rally via video conferencing, in Jaipur.
BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje addresses the 'Rajasthan Jan Samvad' rally via video conferencing, in Jaipur.(PTI)
         

Congress legislator Rajendra Gudha said on Sunday that Sanjay Jain, the middleman arrested on charges of sedition and conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, contacted him a few months ago and offered to organise a meeting with to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other BJP leaders.

“Jain approached me around eight months back and wanted me to meet Raje in Delhi but I denied,” Gudha said.

He said the BJP was playing this “game for long and contacted me few months back. They were active but failed”.

Gudha said, “We supported chief minister Ashok Gehlot in his last and this government without any conditions. It is unjustified to make attempts destabilize the government, especially during when the country is suffering from Covid-19.”

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek questioned Gudha about the timing of his “revelation”. “Why was he quiet for eight months? There was an assembly session; he could have raised it in House,” he said.

A political crisis has erupted in Rajasthan as CM Gehlot is locked in a power tussle with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who has the backing of 18 Congress legislators and three independents.

