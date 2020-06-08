e-paper
Home / India News / Sarpanch gunned down in Kashmir’s Anantnag; no group claims responsibility

Sarpanch gunned down in Kashmir’s Anantnag; no group claims responsibility

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Srinagar: A village sarpanch was gunned down by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the killing. Police said unidentified gunmen attacked Ajay Pandita Bharti inside his orchard in the afternoon. Bharti, 40, was the sarpanch of village Lukbawan, Larkipora. Police said he was associated with the Congress. Locals said Bharti’s family had migrated from south Kashmir in the early ’90s but he returned a couple of years ago.

Soon after Bharti’s killing, police and army began a search operation to track down his killers. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Bharti did not have any security. “He was not provided security despite feeling insecure,” he claimed.

“Very sorry to hear about the killing of sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag earlier this afternoon. I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker & pray that his soul rests in peace,” tweeted former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, whose Twitter handle is being operated by her daughter Iltija Mufti, said, “Terrible news.Condolences to the family.Shrinking political space in Kashmir has made political party workers all the more vulnerable.They are stuck between punitive actions of a vindictive government & militants on the other end.” Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also condemned the killing.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his condolences. “My condolences to the family and friends of Ajay Pandita, who sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. We stand with you in this time of grief. Violence will never win,” he said.

