SC allows Wangchuk’s wife to amend petition, challenge detention grounds

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, to amend her petition after she expressed her intention to challenge the grounds of detention cited by the Ladakh administration to justify her husband’s arrest under the National Security Act (NSA) last month. Sonam Wangchuk (PTI)

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria permitted Angmo’s counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, to amend her plea so that it could address the government’s explanation for the detention. The case will now be heard on October 29.

“I will amend it so that the matter can continue here,” Sibal told the bench, referring to the affidavit filed by the district magistrate (DM) of Leh, who claimed that Wangchuk’s detention was lawful and procedurally sound.

The bench recorded the submission and adjourned the case, even as Sibal expressed concern that Wangchuk was not being allowed to exchange certain notes related to his detention with his wife.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said he had no objection to such communication. “He has had consultation with his lawyer twice. Additionally, if he wants to share (notes) with his wife, we have no problem.”

However, the SG added a caveat that the exchange should not later be used to allege procedural delays in making representations against the detention.

As the hearing drew to a close, the court wished Wangchuk good health. “We also wish him (the same),” Mehta responded.

Wangchuk, a Ramon Magsaysay award winner, was arrested from Leh on September 26 and is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. His detention followed protests in Ladakh demanding statehood for the Union Territory and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The demonstrations, initially peaceful, turned violent on September 24, leaving four civilians dead and several injured.

A day before the hearing in the top court, the Ladakh administration submitted a detailed affidavit to the Supreme Court, asserting that Wangchuk’s detention was ordered only after the district magistrate (DM) was “satisfied” that the activist was “indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state, maintenance of public order and services essential to the community.”

The affidavit, filed by the Leh DM, described the September 26 detention order as “lawfully issued” after considering all relevant materials. It stressed that “all procedural safeguards under Article 22 of the Constitution and the NSA have been faithfully and strictly adhered to.”

Rejecting allegations of illegality or mistreatment, the affidavit stated that Wangchuk was duly informed about the grounds of his detention and his right to make a representation against it, but “no such representation has been made till date.” It added that although his wife had written to the President of India, “under the statutory scheme, only the detenue can make such a representation.”

The affidavit also pointed out that the order was approved by the Union Territory’s administration, reported to the Centre within the prescribed time, and reviewed by the NSA advisory board, which intimated Wangchuk to make a representation by October 17.

In a separate affidavit, the superintendent of Jodhpur Central Jail denied allegations that the activist was being held in solitary confinement or denied facilities. The affidavit said Wangchuk was “the sole occupant of a standard barrack in the general ward,” receiving proper food, medical attention, and access to his lawyers and wife. It also confirmed that he was provided a laptop on October 12 to prepare his representation before the advisory board , an exception under prison rules.

Medical records annexed to the affidavit showed that Wangchuk was examined multiple times — on September 27, October 3, 5, 10, and 12, and was found to be in “normal health, not suffering from any chronic illness, and not on medication.”

Angmo’s petition before the Supreme Court has called her husband’s detention “illegal,” arguing that it was aimed at silencing a respected environmentalist and social reformer for espousing democratic and ecological causes.

The plea contended Wangchuk’s activism, rooted in peaceful Gandhian methods of protest, was well within his constitutional rights to free speech and assembly under Article 19. The detention, it says, violates Articles 14 and 21 by depriving him of liberty without due process. She also challenged Wangchuk’s transfer from Leh to a jail over 1,000 kilometres away in Jodhpur, calling it arbitrary and designed to isolate him.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that such action is necessary to prevent activities harmful to national security or public order. The detainee must be informed of the grounds within 5-15 days, and the order must be reviewed by an advisory board comprising high court judges within three weeks.