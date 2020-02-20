SC dismisses CBI plea for probe in Punjab sacrilege cases

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:43 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Punjab government’s move to withdraw consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the 2015 sacrilege incidents in the state while questioning the agency’s insistence on investigating the matter.

A Justice Rohinton Nariman-led bench dismissed a CBI plea citing delay in appealing the Punjab & Haryana high court’s verdict turning down the agency’s challenge to the state government move a year back.

“You want to investigate into a case like this when you have so many other problems,” Justice Nariman remarked.

In November 2015, Punjab’s previous Shiromani Akali Dal-led government handed over the investigation into three cases of sacrilege of the Sikh scripture that year to the CBI.

When the Congress came to power in the state in 2017, chief minister Amarinder Singh took the probe into the cases back from the CBI, which challenged the move before the high court. The high court dismissed the agency’s plea in January 2019, saying it did not “feel the necessity to interfere in the decision of the state government.”

The CBI insisted on continuing with the probe and had in July 2019 filed a closure report. In the report, the agency exonerated three Dera Sacha Sauda followers, Mohinder Pal Bittu, Sukhjinder Singh and Shakti Singh, who were named as the main conspirators in the sacrilege cases.

The Punjab government filed protest petitions before a special trial court against the CBI’s insistence on continuing with the probe. It submitted that the agency has no jurisdiction to deal with the cases once the state withdrew the consent.