SC questions Punjab’s commitment to saving fasting farmer leader’s life

The Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded the Punjab government for failing to shift farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death for over a month, to a hospital despite repeated medical advice. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal during his hunger strike at the Khanauri Border in Sangrur district of Punjab. (PTI Photo)

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia, convening a special sitting during the court’s Christmas and New Year vacation, demanded immediate action and questioned the state’s seriousness in ensuring the leader’s survival.

“This is a contempt petition against the Punjab chief secretary and DGP for not complying with our December 20 order,” noted the bench, highlighting a key directive for Dallewal’s hospitalisation and questioning Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh whether the state was really serious about Dallewal’s well-being.

“Please, take it seriously. Someone’s life is at stake...the impression we get is that you have not been taking it seriously,” said the bench, expressing dissatisfaction with the state’s delay in providing Dallewal with adequate medical care.

AG Gurminder Singh acknowledged that a group of eight cabinet ministers had met Dallewal to persuade him to seek medical aid. However, he cited strong resistance from farmers as a challenge to shifting him to a hospital.

“If there are people creating a law-and-order situation, you as a state must know how to handle it. It’s your duty,” retorted the bench, directing the state to file a compliance report within 24 hours.

The court also ordered the virtual presence of the Punjab chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) during the proceedings on Saturday, as it admitted a contempt petition moved against the two top officers for not complying with the court’s previous directive on December 20. On the day, the court had asked the state administration “to take necessary steps and ensure adequate medical aid, including hospitalization as per the doctors’ advice.”

“The learned advocate general undertakes to submit a compliance report tomorrow by 11 am. The chief secretary and DGP shall remain present virtually,” stated the bench in its order.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing Haryana and central government, stated that the Centre’s interference could worsen the situation but emphasised the importance of saving Dallewal’s life.

Responding, the bench observed: “Our orders already clarified that Mr Dallewal can be heard virtually, and the solicitor general would also participate. His life is our primary concern.”

At one point, AG Singh said that the state administration cannot take the risk of jostling because there is strong medical advice against it and that any physical force could harm Dallewal.

To this, the bench said: “We have serious doubts about the bonafide of the farmers who are not worried about his (Dallewal’s) health and deteriorating conditions.”

The special sitting on Friday follows the Supreme Court’s earlier warnings to Punjab, including a December 20 order that underscored the state’s constitutional duty to protect Dallewal’s life.

During previous hearings on December 18 and 20, the bench had cautioned that “the entire state machinery will bear the blame” if any harm befell the farmer leader. Justice Kant described Dallewal as a “leader of the masses” and emphasised the state’s responsibility to ensure his well-being.

“Extraordinary conditions require extraordinary steps. You cannot let anything happen to him. Even the farmers should be concerned about saving his life. He is their leader,” the court had remarked, urging the state to act swiftly.

Dallewal’s hunger strike, which began on November 26, is part of a broader protest demanding legal guarantees for the minimum support price (MSP) and systemic agricultural reforms. Farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been staging demonstrations along the Punjab-Haryana border, causing significant disruptions in the region.

Despite persistent mediation efforts by a Supreme Court-appointed committee, chaired by retired high court judge justice Nawab Singh, the farmers remain firm on their demands. The committee’s recent report highlighted systemic agrarian challenges, including mounting debt, climate change and unsustainable farming practices, underscoring the need for urgent government action.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly stressed the need to balance the farmers’ constitutional right to protest with the state’s responsibility to maintain public order and protect lives. “Judicial intervention is meant to amplify the farmers’ concerns and ensure their voices are heard loud and clear,” justice Kant had said earlier.