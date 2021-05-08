IND USA
india news

Supreme Court sets up national task force to assess, recommend need and distribution of oxygen throughout India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 05:05 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Saturday formed a 12 member task force to ensure medical oxygen is delivered throughout the country in a streamlined manner. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud set up the task force to make assessment, recommend need and distribute oxygen throughout India. The court appointed panel will also provide a public health response on the basis of a scientific approach on issues of essential drugs, manpower and medical care to rural areas.

