Schools shut in UP amid rain warning, wet spell in Delhi worsens woes | Top 10

Several parts of India received torrential rain over the weekend, leading to waterlogging and traffic woes, including in the national capital region of Delhi. Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared on Monday for children up to class 12 by district administrations in many parts of Uttar Pradesh owing to the heavy downpour warning by the weather department.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is also expected to continue over Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan over the next two days, and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 24 hours, whereas the rainfall spell will continue in Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema for the next five days.

Here are the latest weather updates:

Schools will remain shut in cities including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The state has already been witnessing incessant rain over the past few days. The rainfall has claimed at least five lives in Uttar Pradesh so far, police said, according to reports. In Gorakhpur, two persons were killed in a boat capsize accident in Rapti river. In Ghaziabad, a 90-year-old woman was killed after a house collapsed due to rain. A 14-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured in three national capital region incidents in Bulandshahr. The rainfall comes after a prolonged dry spell during the monsoon season. Noida, too, witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy showers lashed Delhi-NCR since Saturday, causing traffic jams and disruptions that hampered daily lives. Delhi, on the other hand, received 74 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, the second highest in a single day in October since 2007, according to the IMD data, news agency PTI reported. However, the national capital was not likely to receive significant rainfall from Monday onwards, while the IMD said drizzling or light rain may continue. The seemingly ceaseless spell of rain, however, brought down the minimum temperature at 20.8 degrees Celsius on Friday and maximum temperature at 23.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday – the lowest gap since 1969, as per estimates - in the national capital. In Rajasthan, Udaipur faced a sudden change of weather with several parts of the city witnessing huge downpour on Sunday. In Andhra Pradesh, the IMD Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, has predicted light to moderate-intensity rain for the next five days. Thunderstorms and heavy rain is also likely in the Rayalaseema region, as well as in NCAP, SCAP and Yanam for the next three days. The IMD also sounded a yellow alert for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan till Wednesday. Several parts of Mumbai were inundated over the weekend. In the eastern region, widespread moderate rainfall with isolated patches of very heavy rain was likely in the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday, the weather office said. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till Wednesday; and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Tuesday.