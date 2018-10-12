Sedition case against 2 Kashmiri scholars in Aligarh Muslim University for raising anti-national slogans

Two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) scholars from Jammu and Kashmir were booked for sedition on Friday for allegedly raising anti-national slogans during a prayer meeting held in memory of a Hizbul Mujahideen militant killed in Kashmir a day earlier.

Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Haseeb Mir are research scholars pursuing PhD from the Biochemistry and History departments of the varsity, Aligarh SSP, Ajay Kumar Sahni said.

Videos showed a prayer meeting (namaz-e-janaja) being held by Malik, Mir and others on the AMU campus in memory of Manan Wani, a former AMU research scholar and Hizbul commander, who was shot dead in an encounter by security forces in north Kashmir’s Handwara district on Thursday.

Sahni said in one of the videos, some people in the prayer meeting are seen raising anti-national slogans, including those seeking ‘azadi’, following which they have been charged under section 124A (sedtion) of the IPC along with other charges that include rioting and promoting enmity.

“Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Haseeb Mir are named while there are others unidentified but involved in raising anti national slogans. Video is being examined so that others involved are identified,” the SSP said.

The university had earlier initiated disciplinary action against nine students, including those from J&K, for organising the prayer meeting on the campus for Wani.

Wani was a former research scholar in the geology department of AMU. He was rusticated from the varsity in January after it was revealed that he had joined Hizbul Mujahedeen in Kashmir.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 19:45 IST