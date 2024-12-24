Seers upset over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s mandir-masjid statement. How Hindu gurus reacted

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement on the ‘mandir-masjid’ issue seems to have not gone down well with seers. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the inauguration of the new building of the Lokseva E-School and Junior College in Pune on Friday. (ANI)

Seers' organisation Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (AKSS) has criticised on Monday Mohan Bhagwat's remarks saying such religious matters should be decided by religious leaders rather than the RSS, The Times of India reported.

"When the subject of religion arises, it is for religious gurus to decide. And whatever they decide will be accepted by Sangh and VHP," ToI quoted AKSS general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati as saying.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said despite Mohan Bhagwat's similar remarks in the past, temple structures have been identified at 56 new sites, signalling sustained interest in these contentious issues. He emphasised that religious organisations often align their actions with public sentiment rather than political agendas, ToI reported.

Prominent religious figures such as Jagadguru Rambhadracharya argue that the Sangh should defer to spiritual leaders on matters of religion.

“Let me make it clear, Mohan Bhagwat is not our disciplinarian, but we are,” Rambhadracharya said.

What did Mohan Bhagwat say?

Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said certain people, ever since the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, have started to believe that they can become “leaders of Hindus” by raking up such issues.

Delivering a lecture in Pune on 'India-The Vishwaguru,' at Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series), Bhagwat advocated for an “inclusive society”.

"Every day a new matter (dispute) is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue. India needs to show that we can live together. India needs to show that we can live together," he said without mentioning any particular site.

Several demands for surveys of mosques to unearth temples have found their way to courts in the recent past, though Bhagwat did not mention any by name in his lecture. Some groups that came from outside brought with them staunchness and they want their old rule to return, he said.

“But now the country runs as per the Constitution. In this setup people choose their representatives, who run the government. The days of hegemony are gone,” Mohan Bhagwat asserted.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts

On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the RSS chief must make his appeal for “harmony” to the BJP, which may stop controversial surveys of mosques currently underway.

He made the remark speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme held to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"RSS' ideology is the underground ideology of BJP. It works by digging tunnels for the BJP, so whatever is being said today, at least he (Bhagwat) should explain it to the BJP. If he even makes a call to the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath), then there will be no survey and no such controversy," Yadav said.

He added, "But they want to take political advantage everywhere. All these statements are coming because they want to take political advantage."

On the purported finding of an old temple in Sambhal in digging, the former UP chief minister said, “One day they will dig up their own government as well.”