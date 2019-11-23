e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Sena, NCP and Cong may shift MLAs out of Maharashtra to avoid poaching

The Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party had been in talks to stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra before they were outwitted by the BJP.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:37 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
NCP workers in Thane protest against Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday.
NCP workers in Thane protest against Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
         

After being checkmated at government formation in Maharashtra, the biggest challenge that the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party face is to keep their flock together until the floor test which has to be before November 30. The three parties are likely to move their MLAs out of the state.

Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have 56, 54 and 44 MLAs respectively in the newly elected Assembly. Shiv Sena has lodged its members at a suburban hotel, while NCP and Congress are planning to shift their MLAs out of the state by evening.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the party will take every precaution to keep the MLAs safe (form poaching). A senior BJP had claimed earlier in the day that all 54 MLAs of the NCP have decided to support the BJP.

Congress has planned to take its MLAs either to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh or Jaipur in Rajasthan - the two states where the party is in power.

“We have discussed this in our party meeting convened to elect the legislative party leader in the afternoon. There was a suggestion of keeping the MLAs from all three parties together, but Congress objected to the idea. We will shift our MLAs to either Bhopal or Jaipur by evening. But we are sure, there will be no defection from the party,” said a senior Congress leader.

All Congress MLAs were present for the legislative party meeting on Saturday afternoon. “Four of our MLAs joined late, but they have signed the letter authorizing party president Sonia Gandhi to elect legislative party leader,” said the leader.

The Congress leader said that the party has also taken the responsibility of the Shiv Sena MLAs who are expected to be dispatched to Jaipur by evening. However, Sena leaders said that the decision over it has not yet been taken. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “Nobody can poach our MLAs,” he said. Sena MLAs are currently at a suburban hotel near the international airport.

Ten to 11 NCP MLAs had gone with Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy chief minister on Saturday morning, but five of them have returned to party chief Sharad Pawar. They claimed that they were taken to the Raj Bhawan by deception.

Congress MLAs were lodged at Jaipur and Shiv Sena MLAs at a hotel in Madh in Malad immediately after the results and they complained of attempts of poaching. They returned to their respective constituencies after a few days.

tags
top news
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘Move came from Ajit Pawar-led NCP group’: Rajnath on Maharashtra stunner
‘Move came from Ajit Pawar-led NCP group’: Rajnath on Maharashtra stunner
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
‘Would be amazing’: Warne’s special request for Ganguly, Kohli
‘Would be amazing’: Warne’s special request for Ganguly, Kohli
‘Polls better than Bigg Boss’: How Twitter reacted to Maharashtra surprise
‘Polls better than Bigg Boss’: How Twitter reacted to Maharashtra surprise
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News