'Sending food to farmers since Nov': Robert Vadra says farm law repeal Priyanka's victory too

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband, businessman Robert Vadra said the repeal of the farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a victory of his wife Priyanka Gandhi, apart from that of the farmers, as his wife has been fighting the cause day and night. "It is a victory of the farmers and also of my wife because I know the amount of effort she has made. She has worked day and night for the farmers," Robart Vadra said to ANI.

On his part, Vadra has been sending food to the farmers since November last year, the time from when the farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh have been protesting on Delhi borders. "They have been on the streets. Wherever I have driven, farmers came running to my car with a hope that somebody can hear them and hear their woes," Vadra said.

Hoping that the announcement gets implemented, Vadra said, "I know Priyanka and Rahul stood by farmers and Congress stood by them and it is their victory. Tikait ji asked farmers not to move because they do not believe the government."

In an unpredicted move, PM Modi on Friday announced that the government will repeal the three laws which were brought with the best intentions but the government failed to convince a section of farmers, he said.

Welcoming the decision, Priyanka Gandhi said the decision is prompted by the party's fear of defeat in the upcoming polls. "Six hundred farmers martyred, more than 350 days of struggle, Narendra Modi ji your minister's son crushed the farmers to death, you didn't care. Your party leaders insulted the farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants, you yourself called them 'andolanjeevi', beat them with sticks, arrested them," Priyanka said.

"The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrogance had to bow before the farmers but the country will not forget your sin. People have now understood that the victory of Indians and India lies ahead of BJP's defeat," the Congress said.