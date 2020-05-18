e-paper
Senior lawyers make representation to Bombay HC chief justice to resume courts as normal

Senior lawyers make representation to Bombay HC chief justice to resume courts as normal

May 18, 2020
KAY Dodhiya
KAY Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: A group of senior lawyers on Monday made a third representation to Dipankar Datta, the chief justice of the Bombay high court (HC), seeking an appointment with him to discuss the resumption of normal court proceedings, despite the lockdown restrictions.

Lockdown 4:0 came into effect from Monday and will be in place till May 31 in a bid to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in hotspots.

Chief justice Datta, however, is yet to respond to the letters written by senior lawyers Anil Sakhare, Vijay Thorat, Vineet Naik, Prasad Dhakephalkar, and AV Anturkar among others.

Though around 90 news cases are being registered at the Bombay HC per day, they are adding to the growing pendency list.

Now, hearing is conducted twice a week via video-conference by two judges only for two hours due to the pandemic.

The pendency of cases is likely to go up drastically and the court needs to resume its proceedings at full strength and work as per normal schedule, the lawyers have suggested in their successive letters to chief justice Datta, including on May 5 and 7.

