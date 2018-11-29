ACP jumps to his death from Delhi Police headquarters building

A senior Delhi police officer died on Thursday after allegedly jumping from the police headquarters building at Central Delhi’s ITO area.

Prem Ballabh Kumar, a 55-year-old ACP rank official, jumped to his death on Thursday morning at around 10am.

“Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the ACP was under depression. He was also undergoing treatment for some illness and had spent some time in GTB Hospital,” said Rajesh Khurana, joint commissioner of police (central range).

The officer said that Ballabh worked at the desk in the police’s administration department at the PHQ and lived in east Delhi’s Maujpur.

On November 16, a 35-year-old head constable of Delhi Police shot himself dead in the VVIP parking of the Delhi Secretariat.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 11:29 IST