Seven killed, 14 injured after speeding trailer rams into stationary funeral-bound vehicle in Jharkhand

At least seven people were killed and 14 others injured after a speeding trailer rammed into a stationary passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Monday. The accident took place at around 10:30 am near Mahanetand cut when the vehicle carrying 19 people, including the driver, was on way for the last rites of a family member. The passenger vehicle had stopped by the roadside to tighten the rope securing the body when a speeding trailer coming from behind hit it. (REUTERS)

The victims belonged to Salaiyatand village under Biharo panchayat of Bagodar block in Giridih district. They were travelling to Varanasi with the body of 90-year-old Kunjo Prajapati, who had died on Sunday. His family had decided to fulfil his wish of performing his last rites in Varanasi.

According to police, the passenger vehicle had stopped by the roadside to tighten the rope securing the body when a speeding trailer coming from behind hit it. The impact of the collision was such that the vehicle overturned and threw several passengers onto the road. A coal-laden truck following the trailer also collided with the vehicle before overturning into the valley.

Five people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Raju Pandit (40), son of Kunjo Prajapati; his wife Budhni Devi (50); Dhokal Pandit (45); Rameshwar Pandit (70); and Ramkisun Mahto (50). The identities of the remaining two deceased were yet to be confirmed.

Raju, who worked in Mumbai, had returned to his native village after receiving news of his father's death and joined the family in taking the body to Varanasi.

Chauparan Police Station officer-in-charge Pankaj Kumar said, "The impact of the collision was such that the pick-up van overturned, throwing several passengers onto the road."

The 14 injured were admitted to hospitals in Hazaribagh and Barhi, with three reported to be in a critical condition. Those requiring advanced treatment were referred to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital in Hazaribagh. Police and local residents joined the rescue operation.

The trailer driver fled after the accident, and police have launched a search to trace him. The coal-laden truck also overturned into the valley following the collision.