Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 15, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Seven suffocated to death while cleaning hotel sewer in Gujarat’s Vadodara

The incident happened at a hotel in Fartikui village in Dabhoi tehsil, about 30 km from Vadodara city. Three employees of the hotel were also among those killed.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Vadodara
hotel,sewer,gujarat
Seven persons, including four sanitation workers, died due to asphyxiation on Saturday while cleaning sewer of a hotel in Gujarat’s Vadodara district(HT File (Representative Image))

Seven persons, including four sanitation workers, died due to asphyxiation on Saturday while cleaning sewer of a hotel in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, officials said.

The incident happened at a hotel in Fartikui village in Dabhoi tehsil, about 30 km from Vadodara city.

Three employees of the hotel were also among those killed.

“When one sanitation worker failed to come out of the manhole, others went inside. All of them died due to asphyxiation,” district collector Kiran Zaveri told PTI.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 11:56 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics