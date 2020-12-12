e-paper
Home / India News / Several govt offices set afire in Arunachal’s Changlang ahead of panchayat poll

Several govt offices set afire in Arunachal’s Changlang ahead of panchayat poll

The protestors were demanding cancellation of the Panchayat polls, scheduled on December 22, over alleged grant of voting rights to scheduled tribes not belonging to Arunachal Pradesh.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:02 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Youths damaging government property in Vijoynagar area of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.
Youths damaging government property in Vijoynagar area of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.(Photo courtesy: The Arunachal Times/Twitter )
         

Several government offices were set on fire by a large group of youths in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, ahead of Panchayat and civic body polls in the state later this month.

According to district officials, the office of the extra assistant commissioner (EAC) and the post office in remote Vijoynagar were burnt down and the offices of the special branch (SP) and a police station in the area were vandalized.

“Around 500 youths had carried out a rally on Friday morning from Gandhigram village to Vijoynagar, the circle headquarters. Suddenly, without provocation, the youths attacked government property,” said Devansh Yadav, deputy commissioner, Changlang.

“They burnt down the office of the EAC and the post office and vandalized the SP office and police station around 8:00 am. There were no injuries or casualties, but government property was destroyed,” he added.

The district administration has taken the help of Assam Rifles and also rushed senior police officers to Vijoynagar to bring the situation under control and also to nab the miscreants involved in the incident.

Reports say that the youths were seeking cancellation of the Panchayat polls, due in the state on December 22, over alleged grant of voting rights to scheduled tribes not belonging to Arunachal Pradesh.

“The Panchayat elections in the area have already been postponed but despite that the youths carried out the rally and destroyed government property. Appropriate action will be taken,” said Yadav.

