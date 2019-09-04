e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019

Several tourists feared dead in New Zealand bus crash

india Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:21 IST
Agence France-Presse
Wellington
Survivors from a tourist bus crash walk along the highway in the Mamaku Ranges near Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Sept. 4. 2019. A bus carrying a group of Chinese tourists crashed near a popular New Zealand tourist town. (Ben Fraser/Rotorua Daily Post via AP)
Several people were killed and at least six more were injured when a bus believed to be carrying tourists crashed in New Zealand’s North Island, rescue services said Wednesday.

Police said more than 20 people were in the vehicle when it crashed and rolled on a highway about 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) west of Rotorua -- a popular tourist town known for its hot springs.

“Police can advise there have been fatalities in the crash, however the number cannot yet be confirmed,” they said.

Media reports said the passengers included tourists from China and that a Mandarin translator had arrived at the crash scene to help survivors.

The Rotorua Post newspaper reported six people were feared dead.

St John Ambulance service said five helicopters and five ambulances had been dispatched and patients were being transported to hospitals around the region.

It said two people had serious injuries, four moderate and a further 15 were undergoing assessment.

Attempts to contact the Chinese embassy in Wellington were unsuccessful.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:21 IST

