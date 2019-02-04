Shah Mahmood Qureshi now talks Kashmir issue with Syed Ali Geelani

Days after dialling Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the Kashmir issue with hardline Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani.

“On Saturday evening at 8:35pm, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called Geelani on phone and discussed the current volatile situation in Jammu and Kashmir, said a statement issued on Sunday by the Valley’s senior-most separatist leader.

Qureshi’s conversation with Geelani came days after he made a similar phone call to Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and discussed with him Islamabad’s efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue, a move that angered India.

In a separate statement, the foreign office Pakistan said in a statement that Qureshi and Geelani discussed about an international conference to be held in London to “express solidarity with the Kashmiri people”.

After Saturday’s call, Geelani thanked Pakistan for its “moral, political and diplomatic support to our just cause and struggle since 1947”.

“We pray to Almighty Allah for peace, strength, stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan for a strong and stable Pakistan is very important for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute,” Geelani said in the statement.

Geelani appealed people of Pakistan to “maintain peace and work for the prosperity of the nation and serve and respect minorities in that country”.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 01:02 IST