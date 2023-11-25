Shah mounts attack on BRS over graft charge in Telangana

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if voted to power in Telangana in the upcoming elections, would initiate a probe into the alleged scams and financial frauds that surfaced during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule and throw all those found guilty behind the bars. Union home minister Amit Shah during a public rally in Nizamabad district. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally in Armoor assembly constituency in Nizamabad district, Shah alleged that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had done nothing for the development of the state except misappropriation of crores of rupees of public money in the last nine and a half years.

“KCR and his family members have looted thousands of crores through various corrupt deeds. If elected, the BJP will set up an inquiry commission to look into all the scams and frauds committed by KCR. All those found guilty of corruption in the state will be brought to book if the BJP is elected and thrown in the jail,” he said.

Referring to the alleged corruption in the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, Shah said those had indulged in the corruption would be punished and they would be forced to cough up their ill-gotten money. “Similar allegations of corruption came to light in Miyapur land deals, awarding of contracts for Hyderabad Outer Ring Road, Mission Kakatiya and liquor scam,” he said.

Referring to the leakage of question papers of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Shah said in the last seven years, question papers in six categories of examinations conducted by the commission were leaked. “We have decided that we will give jobs on merit to 250,000 youngsters of Telangana. Those accused in the paper leak incidents will also be identified and put behind the bars,” Shah said.

The Union home minister also promised to reduce the goods and services tax (GST) on petrol and diesel in the state, provide a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹3,100 for paddy, buy boiled rice and extend Fasal Bima Yojana without any premium from farmers.

He said research in turmeric processing would be taken up in Nizamabad district so that turmeric farmers could get more money for their produce.

“Orders were issued for the establishment of the National Turmeric Board. Research will be taken up in the next phase. Processing units will also be established,” Shah said. He also promised to establish an exclusive hospital for beedi workers and an NRI ministry to address the problems of migrant workers from Telangana in the Gulf.

He alleged that KCR had given tickets to the people involved in corruption cases, adding that the BRS traded party tickets. “The BRS legislators seized government land allocated for building bus depots for the convenience of commuters and raised shopping malls instead. Why did KCR give tickets to such MLAs? It is because the BRS trades party tickets,” he said.

Old city became “adda” for terrorists

Addressing a road show at Rajendranagar in the old city of Hyderabad, the Union home minister alleged that Rajendranagar area had become a haven for terrorists. “In the last one year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken into custody three persons having terrorist links. They could get the shelter in the old city of Hyderabad only with the support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM),” he alleged.

He declared that if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana, it would weed out all the terrorists hiding in the state.

The BRS leaders are yet to respond to the allegations made by Shah against the KCR government.