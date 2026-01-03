Shashi Tharoor on SRK's KKR choosing Bangladeshi player in IPL: 'Cricket should not bear the burden'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted to the controversy over actor Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) choosing Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladeshi cricketer, at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, and said that cricket should not be made to bear the burden of attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country. Tharoor said that “cricket should not be made to bear the burden” for attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. (Sanchit Khanna HT Photo/PTI)

The IPL franchise, co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, secured Rahman for ₹9.20 crore during the auction, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in the tournament’s history.

However, the move soon sparked a wave of nationalist backlash amid strained ties between India and Bangladesh following the death of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Mymensingh last month and several other incidents of violence against Hindus in the country.

ALSO READ | BJP vs Congress as row over Bangladeshi player in Shah Rukh Khan's KKR heats up What Shashi Tharoor said on the controversy The Congress leader said “cricket should not be made to bear the burden” for attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

“We should try to insulate some areas from others. We are reaching out to Bangladesh and urging them to do the right thing to protect and look after their minorities, and this messaging must continue,” he said, speaking to ANI news aggency.

Tharoor said Mustafizur Rahman is a cricketer and has nothing to do with these issues. “He has not been personally accused of any hate speech or condoning or defending any attacks. Mixing these two things is simply not fair.”