Shatrughan, Yashwant address AAP rally, slam BJP in Modi’s Varanasi

Attacking the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday sought answers from the party brass over why he was not made a minister despite “having all the qualities”.

Addressing an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, Shatrughan said: “ I want to show mirror to my own party. Few people say that I am turning into a rebel because I was not given ministerial berth.. Becoming a minister is not my ambition. But if they are saying so, then I want to know why I was not made a minister despite having all qualities?”

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who was also scheduled to attend the rally but eventually addressed the gathering over phone, said: “There is an undeclared emergency in the country which is more dangerous than the declared one. There is a need to raise our voice against undeclared emergency to save constitutional institutions.”

Calling Shatrughan and Yashwant’s comments unfortunate, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said: “I don’t want to speak much about them (Shatrughan and Yashwant). The Bharatiya Janata Party has done a lot for them. They should not forget that whatever they are today is only because of the party.”