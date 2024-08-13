‘Sheltering criminals…’: BJP's ‘do ladke’ in Uttar Pradesh jab at Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday said the recent rise in the political influence of “do ladke,” referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has strengthened the position of criminals in Uttar Pradesh. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (Twitter Photo)

He accused the Samajwadi Party of protecting criminals and criticised the party for the arrest of two people linked to it, who are charged with rape and attempted rape.

“Jo chunav ke same kehte thay do ladke, un lakdon ke saath jo log hain wo galti nahi apraad kar rahe hain. Aur jab se ye do ladkon ki taqat bhadi hai, tab se apradiyon ki himat aur himaqat bhi usi anupat mein bhadti hui nazar aarahi hai (Those who talked about ‘two boys’ during the elections are now seeing that the people linked to them are committing crimes. Since these two have gained more power, the boldness of criminals has increased as well.)” Trivedi said this in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, whose alliance surpassed the BJP-led NDA in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He alleged that the SP is not only providing “cover fire” for criminals but that members of the opposition INDIA bloc are also assisting each other in shielding the criminal elements of their alliance partners.

It is in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party to support criminals, making a jab at the regional party's call for DNA testing to prove the guilt of the accused in one of the cases.

The BJP leader also attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her statement that she would transfer the case of a doctor’s rape and murder in a government-run hospital in Kolkata to the CBI if the local police did not resolve it by Sunday.

He questioned whether the delay was intended to allow the case to be manipulated and demanded an immediate transfer of the investigation to the CBI.

He questioned the “silence” of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding these crimes, stating that the INDIA bloc parties are covering up for the "mutual criminal elements" within their alliance.

Meanwhile, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule backed Mamata Banerjee, saying she will take swift action and that the family must receive justice through a fast-track court.

“A lot of such incidents happen across the country and we condemn all of them. We believe that Mamata Banerjee will take action quickly and the family must get justice through fast track court. We couldn't save our daughter from this incident but such incidents must not happen again,” ANI quoted Sule as saying.

