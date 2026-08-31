Bengaluru, Shikshagraha on Monday announced its partnership with Teach For India, bringing together the latter's 17 years of experience in nurturing teachers, young leaders and alumni. Shikshagraha partners with Teach For India to strengthen public education

The partnership will add this experience to a movement that has already mobilised more than 3.9 lakh leaders across 2.1 lakh public schools.

Shikshagraha is a people's movement working to strengthen one million public schools across India so that every child can learn well and be prepared for the future, it said.

In a statement, Shikshagraha said the partnership brings together two complementary approaches to public education.

Teach For India brings its experience in developing leaders in classrooms, while Shikshagraha contributes its growing network of more than 40 civil society organisations working with communities, governments and schools to drive collective action.

Shikshagraha said it had spent the last several years turning that collective effort into measurable action, with more than 15.6 lakh micro-improvements made across public schools, led by over 3.9 lakh leaders and reaching more than 2.1 lakh schools.

Of these, nearly 45,000 changes were driven directly by communities, it said.

More than 40 civil society organisations working across 16 states are already part of the Shikshagraha network, it said.

Khushboo Awasthi, Chief Curator, Shikshagraha, said the organisation was delighted to welcome Teach For India to its network.

"Together, we hope to connect and amplify the agency of teachers, parents, young leaders, communities and institutions, so that every act of change can travel further and ultimately every child can experience a school where they are seen, supported and allowed to flourish and be future-ready," she said.

Teach For India CEO Shaheen Mistri said Shikshagraha's vision of a movement of one million schools, led not by any one organisation but by millions of people choosing to act, was the kind of shared vision that could bring about meaningful change in education.

"This collective values the depth it takes to nurture leadership, and the vast network it takes to connect that leadership to a national movement," she said.

"Working together means Teach For India Fellows and alumni get a bigger canvas for the change they are already making, and every child gets more adults, in more places, working together to unleash their greatest potential," she added.

Over the coming year, Shikshagraha said the partnership would focus on fellowship and leadership design, the Fellows and alumni network, and developing a shared narrative around leadership, student voice and agency.

The partnership aims to connect more people already working to improve public schools, provide them with stronger pathways to leadership and help their collective action go further, it added.

Teach For India is a nationwide movement of leaders working to provide quality education to all children.

It includes Fellows who teach in low-income and under-resourced classrooms for two years, as well as staff who support them through strategic and organisational efforts, according to its LinkedIn description.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.