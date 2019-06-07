Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 16 with party MPs

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his party MPs, will visit Ayodhya on June 16.

“Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Saheb Thackeray will offer obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on June 16. The MPs of Shiv Sena too will be accompanying him for darshan of Lord Shri Ram,” a tweet by Shiv Sena Communications read.

A few days ago, the party’s media cell had spoken about Thackeray’s plan of visiting Ayodhya in June but had not mentioned a specific date.

Thackeray last visited Ayodhya in November 2018 and had asked the Central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple.

He had promised full support if an ordinance was brought for the purpose.

“We want the date when a temple will be made. First, tell us when you will make the temple, then we can talk about other things,” he had said.

During his last visit, Thackeray had offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya.

