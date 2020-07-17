Shiv Sena expresses concern over rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:00 IST

Mumbai: Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, has expressed concern about the spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in Maharashtra.

It said in its editorial on Friday that though Mumbai is behind Thane in the viral load, the healthcare situation doesn’t augur well, as the satellite cities are an integral part of Mumbai.

The editorial in the Marathi daily stated more efforts are the need of the hour to “break the chain of transmission”, even though the state health authorities are hoping for a flattening of the Covid-19 curve in Mumbai by end-July.

The editorial, which was published a day after Mumbai reported its highest single-day Covid-19 positive surge to date at 8,641 cases, stated that “record-breaking” viral load and fatalities are being clocked, and the situation is “far from normal” while pressing the alarm button.

The editorial said Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, etc – the satellite towns of Mumbai – have emerged as Covid-19 hotspots.

“The government machinery is working in full swing on the ground, but still there is no stopping of the viral outbreak. Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli are inter-connected cities, and people travel between these places. No one city can be blamed for the spread of the virus. More concerted efforts will be needed to break the chain of transmission,” the editorial said.

It cited that neighbouring Raigad and Pune districts are on lockdown mode until Sunday and likened the situation to a game of kho-kho.

The editorial made note of the grim realities reported in the past few days, where prominent Mumbaikars such as actor Amitabh Bachchan, former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Neela Satyanarayan, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police officials, etc; have tested Covid-19 positive and some of them even succumbed to the viral infection such as Satyanarayan.

“In June, Mumbai’s daily Covid-19 positive case count was around 2,000. Now, it’s between 1,000 and 1,500. What is the point of having the situation under control in Mumbai? Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, and Nalasopara have emerged as Covid-19 hotspots. The neighbouring districts of Pune and Raigad are again put under lockdown due to the rising cases. Imposing and lifting lockdown restrictions have become like a game of kho-kho,” it said.

It pointed out that Covid-19 positive cases are on an upswing in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, and Kolhapur districts. “A state like Maharashtra is [still] combating Covid-19. In Marathwada alone, the virus has claimed 500 lives. Sangli district is clocking record-breaking numbers. In that light, it is not correct to say all’s well.”

In a piece of apparent advice to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, the editorial said that Covid-19 tests should be ramped up and the Covid-19 positive case count and toll should not be concealed in a bid to portray a correct picture of the “war” against the contagion. “Chase the virus” is a good concept and “chasing, testing, tracing” should be carried out more aggressively, it suggested.

Referring to a Covid-19 patient’s death in Pune, the editorial asked, “The government is trying to ramp up beds, ICUs (intensive care units), and ventilators. But who is responsible for the deaths that occur due to lack of ventilators? Such news is extremely shocking and they pose a question mark about the healthcare system.”